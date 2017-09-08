Pre-registration open for Possum Trot

High Rocks’ 5K Possum Trot will be in Marlinton in conjunction with the Autumn Harvest Festival/Roadkill Cookoff on Saturday, Sept. 30. The running and walking event follows a scenic course through Marlinton and is a fun goal for fall fitness.

Pre-registration is $20 for the 5K and includes a shirt. You can pre-register for the ‘Possum Trot online at http://www.highrocks.org, download a printable form at http://pccocwv.com/ or by calling 304- 653-4891. Participants may also register the day of the event beginning at 8 a.m. across from the City National Bank parking lot. Day-of race registration fee is $30 with shirts available while supplies last. The race will begin at 10 a.m. on the Greenbrier River Trail near the Train Depot, loop through the Stillwell Park area before returning to town via Stillwell Road, crossing the football field back to the Greenbrier River Trail. Motorists are advised to use caution when approaching the event course.

Runners and walkers should be off the course by 11:30 a.m. Awards will be given at 11:45 a.m. at The Gazebo. Prizes will be awarded to fastest overall and age-group finishers.

High Rocks Educational Corporation, a 501 C(3) nonprofit leadership program for young people, is hosting the 5K run/walk to raise money for its programs that promote youth service, leadership, and education. MonPower, a First Energy Company, is sponsoring the marsupial-themed event.