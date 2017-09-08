2017 Hidden History photo contest exhibit opens at Tamarack

See the exhibit of the winning entries to the 2017 Hidden History Photo Contest now at Tamarack.

With 47 heritage-based images on display, this annual contest provides an opportunity for West Virginia amateur adult and youth photographers to capture hidden and not-so-hidden elements of southern West Virginia’s heritage. “This contest gives participants a chance to share their love of history through the lens of a camera,” says Jodi French-Burr, National Park Service Park Ranger and co-coordinator of this contest. “The added bonus is that these images highlight the rich heritage of our communities. These photos remind us that stories are around every corner of our neighborhoods, each seen from different perspectives. There are so many stories to discover!”

This heritage photo exhibit is on display Sept. 1-29, in two of the vestibule leading to Tamarack’s center courtyard. These images will also be available for viewing online by mid-September at http://www.nps.gov/neri/planyourvisit/hidden-history-photo-contest.htm.

This contest is part of the region’s annual Hidden History Weekend, an event celebrating the wonders of Appalachian heritage. This year’s event is Sept. 22-24, where everyone can explore southern West Virginia’s rich history at free programs throughout New River Gorge National River, the National Coal Heritage Area, and in the West Virginia State Parks of Babcock, Hawks Nest, Pipestem Resort, and Twin Falls Resort. Visit any of these places year-round, but be sure to join in on this event for a close-up look into the rich sites and stories of southern West Virginia’s diverse history.

Find out more about area heritage sites at http://www.nps.gov/neri or http://www.coalheritage.org. The 2017 Hidden History Weekend event schedule will be poster there soon. You can also find updates on the New River Gorge National River’s Facebook page at http://www.facebook.com/newrivergorgenps or follow us on Twitter at https://Twitter.com/NewRiverNPS.