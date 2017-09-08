Poetry writing workshop slated in Hillsboro

Well recognized West Virginia author, Ace Boggess, will present a poetry writing workshop on Saturday, Sept. 16, from 1-4:30 p.m. in Hillsboro at the Sydenstricker Cabin located on the Pearl S. Buck Birthplace property.

The cost for the workshop is $10 per person. Beginning, intermediate, and advanced writers are welcome and encouraged to attend this open-to-the-public workshop. Advanced registrations are accepted but not required. Attendees should come prepared to write (paper/notebooks and pen/pencils). Light refreshments will be served. To pre-register, please call the Pearl S. Buck Birthplace Foundation at 304-653-4430 or email at info@pearlsbuckbirthplace.com or contact Kirk Judd at 304-638-4080.

In this workshop, titled “Find the Worlds Your Poems Create,” Boggess will discuss the effect of place in writing poetry. He will discuss the usage of place in his own writing, including how his time spent incarcerated led to the creation of his second book. Further examples from other West Virginia writers will be examined as well. Ace will provide several writing prompts linked to the concept of place and challenge the students to find the worlds their poems create, considering how they relate to the world at large.

The workshop is sponsored in part by the Pearl S. Buck Birthplace Museum in conjunction with a small grant from the Pocahontas County Convention and Visitors Bureau, Calvin W. Price Appalachian Enrichment Series.

Ace Boggess is a freelance writer and editor living in Charleston, WV. He is author of two books of poetry: “The Prisoners” (Brick Road Poetry Press, 2014) and “The Beautiful Girl Whose Wish Was Not Fulfilled” (Highwire Press, 2003). His writing has appeared in Harvard Review, Notre Dame Review, Lumina, Mid-American Review, River Styx, North Dakota Quarterly, and hundreds of other journals. He received a fellowship from the West Virginia Commission on the Arts.