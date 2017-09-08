Local author offers writing workshops at New River CTC

Author Belinda Anderson will hold two writing workshops at the New River Community and Technical College Campus in Lewisburg.

“Writing the Middle Grade Novel” is scheduled for Tuesday, Sept. 19, and “Business Writing: Making the Right Impression” will be held Tuesday, Sept. 26. Both classes are from 10 a.m. to noon.

The middle grade novel class offers unique challenges for writers. Anderson will share tips and offer an extensive sampler of what’s being written today. The workshop is designed both for those new to the genre and those seeking to fan their creative embers. The business writing workshop outlines how to present yourself through the written word, whether you are representing yourself via social media or various forms of mail.

Pre-registration for Writing the Middle Grade Novel is required by Sept. 12 and Sept. 19 for the business writing workshop. The cost is $40 for each workshop.

For more information about community education classes at New River CTC or to register contact Gloria Kincaid at 304-793-6101 or gkincaid@newriver.edu.

New River Community and Technical College serves nine counties in southeastern West Virginia from the Greenbrier Valley Campus (Lewisburg), Mercer County Campus (Princeton), Nicholas County Campus (Summersville) and Raleigh County Campus (Beaver/Beckley).