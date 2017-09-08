Carnegie Hall Guild Meeting set for September 12

The Carnegie Hall Guild Meeting will be held on the second Tuesday of the month, Sept. 12, at 5 p.m. It will be held at Carnegie Hall in the Board Room, which is on the second floor near the elevator.

Another summer has passed, and this will be the first meeting of the Carnegie Hall Guild since last spring. We welcome everybody back and also welcome new members. It’s time to get back to our mission, which is to support Carnegie Hall. We help with financial aid and volunteer support. The arts are very important to the quality of our community, and Carnegie Hall is a cornerstone to the growth and flourishing of the arts.

Refreshments will be provided at the beginning of the meeting, which is a great opportunity to meet and greet new members. This will be followed by the business of the meeting where the goals and projects of the year will be discussed. The public is always invited.