Registration opens for GVT’s After-School Education Program

Greenbrier Valley Theatre’s (GVT) Youth Education Program is proud to announce that registration is now open for the After-School Education Program.

The 2017 fall schedule is as follows: GVTots I (Grade K-1) and II (Grade 2-3), GVTweens (Grade 4-5), GVTeens I (Grade 6-8) and II (Grade 9-12) and the year-long Conservatory (Grade 8-12, by audition).

To register, contact GVT Education Director Courtney Susman via email at courtney@gvtheatre.org or by calling the Education Office at 304-645-3838 ext. 111. Enrollment for GVTots I and II, GVTweens and GVTeens I and II is on a per semester basis. GVTeen Conservatory is a year-long program running fall to spring.

Students registered in the fall semester will have the option to put their hard work to use and gain first-hand experience by auditioning for one of GVT’s Mainstage productions.

“What’s special about this fall is the opportunity for after-school students to audition for our professional musical Babes in Toyland. This production will combine professional actors from across the country, our talented community actors, and our youth actors,” Susman said.

Only students enrolled in the after-school program are eligible to audition. Auditions will be held on Oct. 17 from 7 p.m. to 9 p.m.

After-school classes begin Sept. 18 and run through Dec. 20 on the following schedule:

Monday: GVTweens 4-5 p.m. and Conservatory 5:15-7:15 p.m.

Tuesday: GVTots I (Grade K-1) 4-5 p.m. and GVTots II (Grade 2-3) 5:15-6:15 p.m.

Wednesday: GVTeens I (Grade 6-8) 4-5 p.m. and GVTeens II (Grade 9-12) 5:15-6:15 p.m.

Tuition for the classes is $90 ($125 for Conservatory) per semester or $170 ($240 for Conservatory) for both fall and spring semesters, if registering for the entire year. Tuition for each additional child in the same family is $75 per semester. Need-based scholarships are available.

For scholarship applications, to register, to schedule an audition or for any other information regarding GVT’s Youth Education Program, contact courtney@gvtheatre.org or call the Education Office at 304-645-3838 ext. 111. This program is presented with financial assistance from the United Way of Greenbrier Valley and the WV Division of Culture & History, and the National Endowment for the Arts, with approval from the WV Commission on the Arts.