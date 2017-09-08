Power Lunch scheduled to address business succession, estate planning

The latest in a series of Power Lunches sponsored by the Greater Greenbrier Chamber of Commerce and Tony Mazelon of Hilliard Lyons, will feature “Business Succession and Estate Planning.” The hour long program will begin at noon on Thursday, Sept. 14, in the Rahall Room of the CVB, 905 Washington Street W., in Lewisburg.

Tony Mazelon of Hilliard Lyons and E. William (Bill) Harvit will present the program. Topics to be discussed include: Estate Planning Overview, Business Succession Planning Overview, Key Points to Consider When Transferring Your Business, Transaction & Financing Options, along with a question and answer session.

The lunch is free to chamber members and only $15 registration fee for non-members. To register, visit our website at http://www.greenbrierwvchamber.org/events or call 304-645-2818.