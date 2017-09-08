Baldwin and Chamber announce Community Forum

Delegate Stephen Baldwin and the Greater Greenbrier Chamber of Commerce are partnering to host a forum on the upcoming road bond vote. The forum will be held in the Underwood Building on the WV State Fairgrounds Monday, Sept. 18, at 5 p.m. Radio Greenbrier will broadcast the forum on AM 1400.

“Folks have been contacting me asking questions about the road bond vote,” Baldwin said. “I called the Chamber to ask if they’d like to help get the word out in the community, and they graciously agreed. We’ve got several experts coming to talk about the bond itself, what road projects it will fund, and the voting process.”

Joining Baldwin for the forum are presenters Tom Smith, secretary of the WV Department of Transportation, and Robin Loudermilk, Greenbrier County clerk. Mike Kidd will moderate. A question and answer session will conclude the forum at 6 p.m. Questions may be emailed in advance to stephen.baldwin@wvhouse.gov.

“We want to ensure folks have all the information they need to be informed voters,” Baldwin adds.

Citizens are encouraged to attend in person or tune in on the radio.

The road bond vote will be held on Oct. 7 at the courthouse in Lewisburg. Early voting runs from Sept. 22 through Oct 4.