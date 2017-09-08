WSS Police Department partnering with Stop-In to gather supplies for Harvey victims

In support of Davina Agee’s efforts to collect donations to send to the Houston, TX area that has been so devastated by Hurricane Harvey, the White Sulphur Springs Police Department has partnered with the Harts Run Stop-In (Exxon) to accept donations.

Now through Tuesday, Sept. 12, donations will be accepted at the Hart’s Run Stop-In between the hours of 7 a.m. and 7 p.m., Monday through Friday.

Due to contamination issues and sanitary concerns, please make sure that all donations are purchased new and never opened. Below is a list of items they will be accepting:

Hygiene products (soap, shampoo, toothpaste, toothbrushes, hair brushes, etc.)

New blankets and pillows

Camping supplies (air mattresses, pumps, batteries, lights, tents, canopies, coolers)

Cleaning supplies (bleach, mops, brooms, gloves, face masks, trash bags, sponges)

Shovels and rakes

Non-perishable food items

New sheets, towels & wash cloths

Gift cards or prepaid Visa cards

Medical supplies / first aid kits (gauze, band aids, alcohol, bandages, Neosporin, Tylenol – anything First-Aid related)

Rubber / plastic totes for storage

Box fans

Water hoses

All donations will be delivered to the Houston, TX area, by convoy, around the week of Sept. 15.

For any questions relating to donations, please contact Patrolman S. Morris with the White Sulphur Springs Police Department at 304-536-1466 ext: 303.