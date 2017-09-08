The Greenbrier Clinic partners with WVU Medicine

The Greenbrier is excited to announce a new partnership between The Greenbrier Clinic and WVU Medicine that took effect on Friday, Sept. 1, bringing many of the brightest medical minds and top technology in West Virginia together.

The partnership with a nationally recognized academic medical center and medical school, ranked 6th in the nation by Vizient, will allow the physicians at The Greenbrier Clinic, which has been providing a premier executive physical program since 1948, to refer patients to some of the top experts in specific fields for extended treatment, enhancing the service provided to those executive physical patients.

New services will also be offered on a periodic basis to the executive patients at The Greenbrier Clinic, including Neurology, Rheumatology, Hematology/Oncology, and expanded Gastroenterology.

“WVU Medicine is West Virginia’s largest healthcare provider and is known throughout the world as a top academic medical center,” said Jillean Justice, D.O., President, The Greenbrier. “This partnership will allow patients at The Greenbrier Clinic to get the services that they need once our amazing staff identifies an issue that needs to be addressed.”

In addition, The Greenbrier Clinic will convert its information system to the EPIC system, used by WVU Medicine and top academic medical centers throughout the country, allowing for a more seamless flow of communication.

WVU Medicine became the official sports medicine provider for The Greenbrier earlier this year, providing training services for events such as the Houston Texans Training Camp, The Greenbrier Classic and The Greenbrier Champions Tennis Classic.

“The Greenbrier is known worldwide for its historic and luxury accommodations. This partnership between The Greenbrier and WVU Medicine established earlier this year continues to grow to the benefit of guests who need the highest level of specialty healthcare,” Albert Wright, president and CEO of the West Virginia University Health System, said. “We are honored to have been chosen to provide that care and look forward to seeing this partnership continue to grow in the future.”

“WVU Medicine and The Greenbrier Clinic are important brands for the state of West Virginia. Our partnership will allow access to world-class services in wellness and specialty and subspecialty care,” said Clay Marsh, M.D., WVU’s vice president and executive dean for health sciences. “Our focus at WVU is to create the future of medicine and health together and to apply cutting-edge technologies to advancing health. Combining that expertise with the premiere hospitality provider in West Virginia will create a unique experience for our patients and citizens. Our goal is to create a best-in-class experience in disease prevention and in helping our patients understand how to truly improve their health.”