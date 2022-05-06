Lewisburg-Oscar Daniel Withrow, 86, passed away on Monday, May 2, 2022 at Greenbrier Healthcare Center in Fairlea.

Born Nov. 6, 1935 in Williamsburg, WV, he was a son of the late Leonard Alpha Withrow and Bertie Virginia Gabbert Withrow.

Mr. Withrow worked on the kitchen staff at The Greenbrier Resort.

Other than his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Gloria Ann Gillespie Withrow on Mar. 24, 2010, as well as a brother, David Withrow.

Surviving are son, Danny Withrow (Cathy) of White Sulphur Springs; grandchildren, Shelby and Austin; sisters, Virginia Withrow, Marie and Janice; brothers, Larry Withrow (Pamela) of Wyoming, DE and James R. Withrow of Frederica, DE.

Funeral service was held on Wednesday, May 4, at Wallace & Wallace Funeral Home in Lewisburg. Burial followed in Rosewood Cemetery in Lewisburg.

Visitation was Wednesday at the funeral home before the service.

Wallace & Wallace Funeral Home in Lewisburg is in charge of arrangements.

Please send online condolences by visiting www.WallaceandWallaceFH.com