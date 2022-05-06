obit wpix

Alderson-Anna Virginia Farren, 98, passed away, Friday, Apr. 29, 2022, at the Greenbrier Health Care Center.

Born Sept. 4, 1923, in Fort Spring, she was the daughter of the late William Pedro and Virginia Louise Hanger Diem.

Anna was a Homemaker who was a lifelong member of the Methodist church. She enjoyed working in her flower beds and was always cooking and baking for anyone in need.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Thomas Farren; son, Gary Farren; and brother, Bill Diem.

Survivors include son, Bill Farren (Ada), and daughter-in-law, Bonnie Farren, all of Alderson; grandchildren, Susan Byers, Sarah Browning (Joey), Maxanna Bennett (Darin Boin), Carrie Farren and Jennifer Hahn (Zack); ten great-grandchildren; sister-in-law, Kathy Diem; niece, Candy Sandlin (John) and nephew, John Diem (Julie) all of Texas.

Funeral service will be at 12 noon, Friday, May 6, at the Morgan Funeral Home Chapel with Pastor Gary Baker officiating.

Visitation will be Friday at the funeral home one hour prior to the service.

Burial will be in the C.D. Hanger Cemetery.

