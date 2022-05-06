obit wpix

Lewisburg-Kenneth Anthony Antinoro, 75, passed away Monday, May 2, 2022, at his home.

Born Oct. 19, 1946, in Rochester, NY, he was the son of the late Samuel Fred and Lena Polizzi Antinoro.

Ken was a US Army Veteran and was of the Catholic faith. He worked as a salesman for Gerber Baby Foods and the Keebler Cookie Company. Being a loving husband, father, grandfather, and great-grandfather, Ken’s favorite pastime was spending time with his family. He loved spending time outdoors, working in the yard and talking about automobiles, specifically GTO’s.

In addition to his parents he was preceded in death by a son, Donald Baker, and brothers, Joseph and Samuel Antinoro.

Survivors include his loving wife, Rita Louise Griffey Antinoro; daughters, Debbie Lockhart (Kevin) of Pittsburgh, PA, and Tina Thornton (John) of Butler, PA; brother, Thomas Antinoro (Barb) of Webster, NY; sister, Marlene Angelone (Joe) of Albion, NY; grandchildren, Jessica, Alyssa, Rachel, Tiffany, Austin, Andrew and Spencer, great-grandchildren, De’Vaughn and his special helper, Nevaeh; several nieces, nephews and his care givers, Ruth Lyons, Latisha and Lisa Williams.

Funeral service was held on Thursday, May 5, at the Morgan Funeral Home Chapel, Lewisburg, where Pastor Roger “Wahoo” McDaniel officiated. Visitation was one hour prior to the service.

