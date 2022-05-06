Lewisburg-Gertrude Smith Moore, 78, passed away Tuesday, Apr. 26, 2022 at Greenbrier Valley Medical Center of a sudden illness.

Born July 3, 1943 at Alderson, she was a daughter of the late Demar and Rosalie Edwards Smith. After the death of her mother at an early age, she was raised by her grandparents, Katherine and William Lowman.

Gertrude attended Ms. Davis’ Elementary School in Alderson and graduated Alderson High School in 1961. She was employed by Kellwood for over 20 years, worked at Kmart, and worked several restaurants including 12 years at Arby’s in Lewisburg. She was also a member of the Greater Emmanuel Temple Holiness Church in Alderson.

In addition to her parents and grandparents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Arthur O’Dell Moore, Sr. and a nephew, Michael Gregory. Special friends that preceded her in death are William Henry Edwards and wife Mary Lou and Clarence James Edwards and wife Rosa Hopkins and Frankie White; her Pastor Goforth.

Survivors include her children, Arthur O’Dell Moore, Jr., Lawrence Edward Moore, William Demar Moore and Samantha Ann Thomas, Victor Childress and Johnny Chambers; grandchildren, Tre’ O’Dell Moore (Devin Wooling), Kalyssa Rene’ Simmons (Sheldon), McKendree Simmons, Breanna Danielle Brunty, Derek Eli Brunty, Dakota Edward Brunty, Lawrence Josiah Moore, Alexis Nicole Davis, Lorianna Opal Moore, Gabriella Jade Brunty, and Sissy and Jasper Moore; and sister, Shirley Gregory and husband Wallace.

A memorial service will be at 3 p.m. Saturday, May 7, at Rhema Christian Center in Lewisburg, with Pastors, Stewart Farley, Greg Scott and Ron Sherrod officiating.

The family will receive friends from 2 to 3 p.m. at the church on Saturday.

Wallace & Wallace Funeral Home in Lewisburg is in charge of arrangements.

Please send online condolences by visiting www.WallaceandWallaceFH.com