Carnegie Hall has added another leather making workshop by Luke Davis to its Appalachian Heritage Series. The Series is designed to introduce new students to old traditions by experiencing a hands-on opportunity to learn about Appalachian arts and crafts. Students learn to keep Appalachian roots alive by learning through the arts with Carnegie Hall. Due to popular demand Davis will teach students how to make a musical instrument strap.

In Make Your Own Guitar/Banjo Strap class, participants will learn to cut, stamp, punch and sew leather to create a one-of-a-kind guitar or banjo strap. Students will customize an instrument strap by choosing from a variety of unique leather stamps. This project makes an amazing gift for any musician. No experience necessary, all materials provided.

Make Your Own Guitar/Banjo Strap takes place at Carnegie Hall on Saturday, June 4, from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Registration is $85 ($75 for members) and automatic $25 scholarships are available for students under 18 years old and over 50 years old. Students must be 12 years old and class size is limited.

Luke Davis lives in Clintonville. He has decades of experience; having worked with leather since the early 1970’s.

For a complete list of classes and workshops and to enroll visit carnegiehallwv.org/classes-and-workshops or pick up a Classes & Workshops brochure at 611 Church Street, Lewisburg.

