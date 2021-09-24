Celebrate First Fridays After Five in downtown Lewisburg on Friday, Oct. 1, from 5 to 8 p.m. with complimentary tastings, live music, festive beverages, and special offers throughout town.

Briergarten will be gearing up for their inaugural Oktoberfest on Oct. 9. Stop by during First Friday for a mug of the coldest beer in town! Enjoy beer specials and check out their new merchandise while you learn about the Oct. 9 event lineup. You might even see the gang dressed in some traditional German dirndls and lederhosen and the event taking shape! (121 Stratton Alley Suite 9, 304-520-4039)

Better Home and Gardens Real Estate Central will be featuring metal art flowers & wreaths by Mimi Karnes. Stop in to greet Mimi and view her awesome work. (1018 Washington Street East, 304-201-7653)

Ronceverte native Julie Conner will be signing copies of her children’s book, “It’s My Time To Fly” at The New Chapter from 6 to 8 p.m. (922 Washington Street West, 681-318-3501)

The Hub Café will be offering samples of their pumpkin spiced lattes and fruit smoothies. Maya Coleman will be available for tarot readings. They will also have stations for baby pumpkin painting for kids. (232 North Lee Street [Behind Lee Street Studios], 304-647-4994)

The Greenbrier Valley Visitors Center welcomes fall with an evening of art and music! The “Art in the Valley” series features the Greenbrier Artists 2021 annual exhibit titled “Our Best New Work.” This show, on display in the Visitors Center Gallery, includes paintings, photography, collage, and woodturning by Greenbrier Artists, a group which currently numbers over eighty members. The Art Alcove spotlights two local artists, longtime potter Diana Feather Hunt of Mudwoman Arts, with her show “Culinary Cuties and Vital Vessels” and jewelry designer Willow Kelly of Wandering Willow. Stop in to meet the artists and enjoy an opening reception from 6 to 8 p.m. Music throughout the evening will be provided by The Rust Brothers (Bob, George and Jim) and members of G.R.O.U.P., Greenbrier River Optimistic Ukulele Players. The Alderson Quilters and Crafters Guild will also be on hand with raffle tickets for their beautiful 2021 “rent quilt.” Don’t miss the fun! (905 Washington Street West, 304-645-1000)

Greenbrier Valley Theatre is producing an Austen classic with a twist. The theatre welcomes high school students and staff with a free ticket opportunity. Stop by or call ahead for details. (1038 East Washington Street, 304-645-3838)

Stop by the Sheena Pendley Design & Photography Studio to say hello! Haven’t booked with them yet? Now’s your chance. Autumn is the perfect time of year for photos! Stop by and take a look at their framed prints and photographic albums to see the unique products and tailored client experience they offer. (846 South Court Street, 304-646-9452)

Live Music by Nick Durm and Randy Gilkey at The Asylum. (399 Randolph Street East, 681-318-3515)

Pop in to Patina to enjoy live Celtic music by Patrick O’Flaherty and complimentary beverages & Girl Scout cookies. (1046 Washington Street East, 304-520-4960)

First Fridays is sponsored by City National Bank and the shops and restaurants of downtown Lewisburg. For more information go to visitlewisburgwv.com, FaceBook, or call 304-645-4333.