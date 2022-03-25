White Sulphur Springs- Norma Lee (Simmons) Brockway, born Feb. 19, 1944, to parents Maurice E. and Gladys (Curry) Simmons of Bartow, WV, departed this life on Mar. 15, 2022, at UVA Medical Center, Charlottesville, VA, following heart valve repair complications. She was 78 years and 1 month.

She was preceded in death by her parents; infant daughter, Dawn Elisabeth Brockway; sister, Mary J. Galford; and brother, James E. Simmons.

Norma is survived by her husband, Richard (Dick) Brockway of 58+ years; son, Richard W. Brockway (Ruth); daughter Amy L. Griffin (David); grandchildren, Cassia M. Brockway, Ella B. Brockway, Alex B. Griffin (Savannah), and Allyson E. Griffin; her brother, William H. Simmons; and many loving nieces and nephews.

She was a 1962 graduate of Green Bank High School and was a cheerleader and A student. Her work experience began at NRAO Green Bank Observatory. When Dick went to University of Michigan in 1966 and 1967 she went right along and worked in the Dean’s office. The next move was to Elkins, WV, where the children were born, followed by White Sulphur Springs for these past 49+ years. She was a member of Beta Sigma Phi Sorority for 51 years and helped organize the chapter in White Sulphur Springs.

Once the children were in school she worked at the Bank of WSS in the Note Department followed by Executive Secretary. Then on to The Greenbrier in the Accounting Department for the next 28 years, retiring in 2007. Very active in WSS Emmanuel United Methodist Church for years, she sang in the choir, served as a Trustee and on the Altar Guild as well as many other committees. She enjoyed doing ceramics, crocheting, latch hook, and arts and crafts. In recent times she loved reading – reading – reading.

Something real special to her was following the children and grandchildren with sports, high school band, college band, music, and dance. Travel was a joy too, seeing sites to behold with Hawaii, Alaska, the Grand Canyon, the Caribbean, Yellowstone, Bryce Canyon, and New England to name a few favorites.

Norma embraced life fully and always saw the bright side to everything. When someone needed a shoulder to lean on she was there. If a phone call came in, she shared caring words. Many younger people referred to her as MomB or Mom#2. That was Norma Lee’s nature – Her Gift to ALL!

Funeral service for Norma will be at 1 p.m. on Saturday, Mar. 26, at White Sulphur Springs Emmanuel Methodist Church with Pastors Steve Grimes, Melissa Shortridge and Joe Geiger officiating. A graveside committal will be at 5:30 at the Arbovale Cemetery in Arbovale.

Friends may call from 11 a.m. until time of service at White Sulphur Springs Emmanuel Methodist Church on Saturday, Mar. 26.

A reception will be held at the First Presbyterian Church of White Sulphur Springs immediately following the 1 p.m. service at Emmanuel Methodist Church.

Norma loved spring flowers and the White Sulphur Springs Library!

Wallace & Wallace Funeral Home in White Sulphur Springs is in charge of arrangements.