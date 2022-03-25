White Sulphur Springs-Samuel E. Linkous, 84, passed away on Monday morning, Mar. 21, 2022 at Roanoke Memorial Hospital following a short illness.

He was born Dec. 2, 1937 in Rocky Gap, VA, the son of the late Edison D. and Hoda Mary Holliday Linkous.

Sam wore many hats in his long career as a business and salesman of trailers, cars and even dabbling in paving. He was a member of the White Sulphur Springs Baptist Church.

Sam was preceded in death by Shirley D. Linkous; son, Samuel E. Linkous, Jr.; and brothers, James R. and Sherman Ray Linkous.

Sam leaves behind his daughters, Linda Marie Linkous (Lucky Vance) of Caldwell and Melissa Linkous McCutcheon and husband Jim of Lewisburg; son, Mark Joseph Linkous and wife Crystal of White Sulphur Springs; grandchildren, Nick Vance, Nicole Vance, Ryan Vance, Brittany Helvey (Mike), Andi Linkous, Malachi McCutcheon (Abby), Jacob McCutcheon, Noah McCutcheon, Christian Nahouse (Tori) and Addie Linkous; 17 great-grandchildren and one on the way; brother, Bobby Linkous; and a host of nieces, nephews and cousins.

Funeral services for Sam will be Sunday, Mar. 27, at 3 p.m. at the White Sulphur Springs Baptist Church with Pastor Lewis Brooks officiating. Interment will follow in Hillcrest Cemetery. Grandsons will serve as pallbearers.

The family will receive their family and friends from 2 until 3 p.m. at the church.

Wallace & Wallace Funeral Home in White Sulphur Springs is in charge of arrangements.

Please send online condolences by visiting www.WallaceandWallaceFH.com