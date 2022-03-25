Ghent-Krista Elizabeth Butler, 37, formerly of Rainelle, passed away Friday, Feb. 25, 2022 at Raleigh General Hospital.

Born on Sept. 12, 1984, she was the daughter of Karen Huffman Taylor of Mt. Nebo.

She is preceded in death by her “Dad” Dennis (Spider) Taylor; brother, Jeremy Shane Huffman; grandparents, Harry and Elizabeth Huffman, Lawrence Aldridge and an aunt, Betty Jean Huffman.

Krista was a hard worker who loved her family and Jesus. She enjoyed spending time at the Greenbrier River with her husband and children, where you would find them floating, fishing, camping and most importantly making memories. She enjoyed crafting and painting with her children which is evidenced by the many rocks they painted and hid together for people throughout our communities to find and be encouraged by.

According to her children she was the BEST listener and always gave the BEST hugs. She loved her “fur babies” Ace and Rebel who brought her joy and companionship throughout the day. She had a smile that could light up a room and that smile was the first thing her husband Casey fell in love with. Krista’s final act was to give the gift of life though organ and tissue donation.

Those left to cherish her memory are her loving husband, Casey Butler; a daughter, Kaselynn and son, Memphis both at home; her adoring mother, Karen Huffman Taylor of Mt. Nebo; two brothers, Chad Aldridge of Mt. Nebo and Kyle Aldridge of Rupert; grandmother, Violet Aldridge of Lewisburg; as well as her uncles who adored her and had a huge part in raising her, Walter “Buzzy” Huffman of McRoss, Scott (Cassidy) Huffman of Berkley Springs, Kevin (Jenny) Huffman of Mt. Nebo and Randy Huffman of Roanoke, VA, as well as several nieces, nephews and friends.

Service will be at 2 p.m., Saturday, Mar. 5, at Wallace & Wallace Chapel, Rainelle with Pastor Stewart Farley officiating. Friends may visit from 1 p.m. until time of service.

Burial will follow in McGraw Family Cemetery, Crag.

In lieu of flowers donations can be made to Wallace & Wallace of Rainelle to help with funeral expenses.