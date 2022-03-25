Lewisburg-Marjorie Evelyn Sears, 87, passed away Sunday, Mar. 20, 2022 at Stonerise Lewisburg Health Care Center, where she had been a resident for the past two years.

She was born Aug. 30, 1934 at Bellwood, WV, a daughter of the late Gallie Houston Tincher and the late Verdie Opal Gum Brackenridge.

She was a member of Laurel Creek Baptist Church at Sandstone, WV, and was a homemaker.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Dewey R. Sears in 2015 and a nephew, Wayne Tincher.

Survivors include three children, Dreama Higgs (Mike) of Deatsville, AL, Franklin Sears and companion, Nancy Brown of Lewisburg and Allen Sears of Lewisburg; grandchildren, Valerie Long, Michael Higgs, Denver Sears, Jordan Sears, Kip Sears, Brooklyn Sears and others; great-grandchildren, Blake Griffith, Brantley Higgs, Riley Rose, Bryce Sears, Katie Sears and others; sisters, Ilene Martin, Jeanette Brackenridge and Doris Shaw; brothers, Clarence James Brackenridge, Darrell Brackenridge, David Tincher, Roger Tincher, Jay Tincher and Curtis Tincher; and several nieces and nephews.

Funeral services will be at 2 p.m. Friday, Mar. 25, at Wallace & Wallace Funeral Home in Lewisburg, with Pastor Melvin Wills officiating. Burial will follow in Wallace Memorial Cemetery, Crawley, WV.

Visitation will be one hour prior to the service at the funeral home on Friday.

Wallace & Wallace Funeral Home in Lewisburg is in charge of arrangements.

