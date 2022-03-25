Ronceverte-James Miles “Buck” Bennett, 87, passed away Thursday, Mar. 17, 2022, at Stonerise – Lewisburg, formerly The Brier.

Born May 28, 1934, in Ronceverte, he was the son of the late Walter Beard and Darie Susan Dahmer Bennett.

Buck was retired from the railroad as a Yardmaster. He enjoyed farming and spending time with his family. Buck was a member of the McLean Church.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his siblings, Elizabeth, Donald and Ronald Bennett, Rachel Mines, Delorse Dowdy, and Ernestine Morgan.

Survivors include his loving wife of 62 years, Evelyn Bennett; son, Jimmy Bennett (Crissy) of Ronceverte; sisters, Susanne Honaker (A.J.) and Aretha Dowdy all of Caldwell, Theda Hoke (Edward Jr.) of Lewisburg, and Genevieve Wiley (Joe) of Ronceverte; grandchildren, Dustin Bennett, Brittany Duncan (Cody) and Tori Bennett; great-grandchildren, Bentley, Alexis and Asher Bennett; and several nieces and nephews.

Funeral service was held Monday, Mar. 21, at the Morgan Funeral Home Chapel, Lewisburg. Burial followed in Greenbrier Memorial Gardens, Lewisburg.

Visitation was one hour prior to the service at the funeral home.

