Sinks Grove-Gary Ray Dotson, 54, passed away Sunday, Mar. 20, 2022, at Cabell Huntington Hospital.

Born Jan. 10, 1968, in Union, he was the son of Frances D. Boggs, and the late Don Ray Dotson.

Gary worked for POHL trucking.

In addition to his father, he was preceded in death by a sister, Kathy Ellen Dotson.

Including his mother, he is survived by his wife, Sue Dotson; daughters, Trista Dotson (Justin Martin) of Ronceverte, and Haylie Christian (Nathaniel) of Roanoke, VA; stepson, Travis Dunbar (Ashley Tope) of Gap Mills; and grandchildren, Laken and Kalli Harless, Madilyn Dunbar, Bryer Callison and Warryn Dunbar.

Funeral service will be at 11 a.m., Saturday, Mar. 26, at the Morgan Funeral Home Chapel, Lewisburg, with Pastor Butch LeGrand officiating. Burial will follow in Rosewood Cemetery, Lewisburg, WV.

Visitation will be from 6 to 8 p.m., Friday, Mar. 25, at the funeral home.

Online guestbook may be signed at www.morganfh.net