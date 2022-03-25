Alderson-Dianna Sue Craft, 69, went to be with her Lord and Savior on Thursday, Mar. 17, 2022 at the Peyton Hospice House in Fairlea following a long illness.

She was born Mar. 19, 1952 in Hinton, the daughter of the late Herman Lee and Crystal Genevieve Massey Thomas.

Dianna was a dedicated and active member of the Jehovah Witness. She was a devoted wife to her husband and mother to three children and five grandchildren. People will remember her smiling face and helpful knowledge as a sales clerk for Johnson and Gwinn Hardware Store in Alderson and at Martin and Jones Hardware in Ronceverte.

Other than her parents she was preceded in death by son-in-law, Mark Hitchcock; and brothers, Herman Thomas, Jr. and Joey Persinger.

Those left to cherish her memory are her husband of 53 years, Danny Joe Craft; daughters, Nicole Craft McClung (Neil) and Heather Craft Hitchcock; son, Nathan Daniel Craft (Angie); grandchildren, Katherine McClung, Jude Hitchcock, Jackson, Conner and Georgia Craft; sisters, Phyllis Richmond (Noah), Vickie Orndorff (Wayne), Sandy Wurm (Jim), Edwina Mullins and Tabatha Moore; as well as numerous nieces and nephews.

Services are not scheduled at this time.

In lieu of flowers the family suggest making memorial donations to Peyton Hospice House, 1265 Maplewood Avenue, Lewisburg, WV 24901.

The Craft family would like to thank family and friends for the many cards, gifts, food and telephone calls.

“We offer safe travels for Dianna and Yodi on their journey to their new Heavenly Home.”

Wallace & Wallace Funeral Home in Ronceverte is in charge of arrangements.

Please send online condolences by visiting www.WallaceandWallaceFH.com