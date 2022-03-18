Williamsburg-Nora B. Judy, 80, died as she wished at her home in Williamsburg on Saturday, Mar. 12, 2022 after a short illness.

Born June 27, 1941 near Fort Spring, she was the oldest daughter of the late Fred and Agnes Burns.

Nora graduated from Greenbrier High School in 1960 and married Darrell “Lefty” Judy in 1962. Together they moved to Williamsburg and were married for 43 years until Lefty’s passing in 2005.

Several other family members predeceased her including two sisters, Mary Johnson and Dorothy “Dottie” Fisher; and six brothers, Edward Burns, Howard Burns, William (Jr.) Burns, Alvin Burns, Jimmy Burns and Freddy Burns.

Nora’s family meant everything to her. Survivors include her daughter, Debbie Sizemore and husband Tucker of Williamsburg; son, John Judy and his wife Lorena of Williamsburg; grandsons, Channing Judy and wife Autumn of Ronceverte, Christopher Sizemore and wife Tifany of Covington, VA, Devin Judy and wife Barb of Lewisburg, and Joey Atkins and Justin Atkins of Union; and special neighbor grandson, Clyde Lyons. Her smallest and most precious survivors are her five great-grandchildren, Dani Rai Judy, Sawyer Judy, Colton Sizemore, Corey Kimberlin and Elaina Kimberlin. Also surviving are her sister, Jenny Francisco and two brothers, Larry Burns and Lewis Burns; and several nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.

A celebration of life was held at Wallace & Wallace Funeral Home in Lewisburg, on Wednesday evening, Mar. 16.

Per her wishes, Nora will be cremated and her ashes will be scattered with those of her husband back on the mountain at a later date in a private service.

In lieu of flowers, the family suggests donations to Kanawha Hospice, 1265 Maplewood Avenue, Lewisburg, WV 24901.

The family would like to express its deepest appreciation and heartfelt thanks to women who assisted us by providing such patient loving care at the end of Nora’s life.

