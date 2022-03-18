Lewisburg-Douglas Andrew Brackenridge, 61, passed away Sunday, Mar. 13, 2022 at his residence.

He was born July 6, 1960 in Clifton forge, VA, the son of the late Bobby Gene and Norma Ruth Smith Brackenridge.

Doug was a crane operator for Metromont.

Other than his parents he was preceded in death by his brother, Dewayne Brackenridge.

He is survived by his daughter, Crystal Dolan of Atlanta, GA; his sons, Robert Hyde of Atlanta, GA, and Shannon Brackenridge of Duo; brothers, Dennis of Georgia and Dwight of Rupert; sister, Phyllis Massie of Alderson; grandchildren, Jonathan Hyde, Allison Dolan, Andrew Hyde, Bailey Dolan, Peyton Dolan and Rebekah Dolan; and great-grandchild, Paisleigh Blankenship.

A gathering to celebrate Doug’s life was held on Thursday, Mar. 17, at the Wallace & Wallace Funeral Home in Rainelle.

Wallace & Wallace Funeral Home in Rainelle are in charge of arrangements.

Online condolences may be sent by visiting www.WallaceandWallaceFH.com