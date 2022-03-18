The Greenbrier Historical Society is exceedingly proud to have nominated Dr. Robert Conte for recognition as a History Hero by the Department of Arts, Culture, and History. He was selected and honored at an awards ceremony on Feb. 24 at the Culture Center in Charleston. Dr. Conte has been a Board member of GHS for many years, and is its longest-serving board member.

Dr. Conte has been the most visible representative of history in the Greenbrier Valley. He has been Historian at The Greenbrier since 1978 where he maintained the resort’s archives and the President’s Cottage Museum, worked with Public Relations, delivered lectures and tours, and wrote “The History of The Greenbrier.” He retired in 2021. As the face and voice of the Greenbrier where anything historical was concerned, Dr. Conte appeared on national TV, including NBC’s Today Show, regarding the release of information confirming the existence of the Bunker and many other issues. He has been quoted in many articles – or authored them himself.

GHS President Janice Cooley said, “The history of Greenbrier County will be forever impacted and recognized through the passionate work and contributions of Dr. Conte. This honor is well deserved.”