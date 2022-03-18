Frankford-Danny Earl Lambert, 66, went home to be with the Lord, Thursday, Mar. 10, 2022, at Lewis Gale Medical Center, Salem, VA.

Born June 12, 1955, in White Sulphur Springs, he was the son of the late Earl Foster and Rosa Violet Fury Lambert.

Danny was retired from BUTA as a truck driver. He was an avid hunter and fisherman who loved classic cars. Danny was an amazing husband, father, brother, and friend.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a brother, Billy Lambert.

Survivors include his loving wife of 41 years, Goldie Hamilton Lambert; daughter, Melody Thomas (David Jr.) of Frankford; brother, Gary Lambert of White Sulphur Springs; sister, Jan Fisk (Doug) of Lewisburg; and several nieces, and nephews.

Funeral service was held on Wednesday, Mar. 16, at the Morgan Funeral Home Chapel, Lewisburg, where Rev. John Taylor officiated. Burial followed in the Hillcrest Cemetery, White Sulphur Springs.

Visitation was Tuesday evening, Mar. 15, at the funeral home.

