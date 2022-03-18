Alderson-Richard Kyle Feamster, 81, passed away on Saturday, Mar. 12, 2022 at LewisGale Hospital Alleghany in Low Moor, VA, following a short illness.

Born Mar. 15, 1940 in Alderson, he was the son of the late George Samuel Feamster, Sr., and the late Lena Karnes Feamster.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by one brother, Frank Feamster; and two sisters, Rebecca Loudermilk and Martha Feamster.

Mr. Feamster was a 1958 graduate of Alderson High School in Alderson, and attended National Business College in Roanoke, VA. Following retirement, he enjoyed working at Lowe’s Home Improvement Store. He attended Flat Mountain Missionary Baptist Church in Alderson, served on the Board of Directors of the Monroe County Council on Aging, and enjoyed volunteering at the Alderson Senior Center. Mr. Feamster enjoyed hunting and fishing, gardening and lawn care, and doing anything outdoors, but above all, he loved to spend time with his family, especially his companion, Joyce Smithson.

Survivors include his companion and love of his life, Joyce Smithson of Alderson; his daughter, Charlotte Feamster Waugh and husband John of Covington, VA; his son, Richard Kyle Feamster, Jr. and wife Rebecca of Gloucester, VA; two brothers, Henry Feamster and wife Dru of Lindside, and George Feamster, Jr. and wife Sandy of Hinton; three sisters, Marjorie Sharp of Newport News, VA, Mary Phillips and husband Jim of Forest City, NC, and Rachel Goodall and husband Kenneth of Alderson; two granddaughters, Kimberly Waugh and her companion Anthony Gadlage of Centennial, CO, and Johnna Waugh and her fiancé Jeremy Berberette of Clifton Forge, VA; two great-granddaughters, Norah and Hazel Berberette of Clifton Forge, VA; and many nieces, nephews, and cousins.

Funeral services were held on Thursday, Mar. 17, at the Lobban Funeral Home Chapel in Alderson, where Pastor Randy Burdette officiated. Burial followed at the Lewis Cemetery at Blaker Mills, near Alderson.

Friends called Thursday, Mar. 17, before the service at the funeral home.

Family and friends served as pallbearers.

For those considering an expression of sympathy, in lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Flat Mountain Missionary Baptist Church, P.O. Box 777, Alderson, WV 24910.

Online condolences and memories may be shared with the Feamster family at www.lobbanfh.com

Arrangements by Lobban Funeral Home, Alderson, WV.