Mrs. Trudy’s Story Hour begins at Ronceverte Public Library

Mrs. Trudy’s Story Hour will be held at the Ronceverte Public Library at 11:30 a.m. on Tuesday, Sept. 12. The program is for children between the age of 3-5 years old.

Throughout the program children will be read to, and will learn their numbers, colors, the pledge of allegiance, and play games and crafts. Those who wish to sign their children up need to call the library during regular hours (11 a.m.-5 p.m., Monday through Friday, and 12 noon -4 p.m. on Saturday).

For more information, call the library at 304-647-7400 or visit us at 120 Main Street W., Ronceverte.