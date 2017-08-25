Art exhibits to open September 1

Carnegie Hall invites the public to receptions celebrating new art exhibits during First Fridays on Sept. 1, from 5 to 7 p.m. Light refreshments will be served. The receptions are free and open to the public.

Featured in the Lobby Gallery is “Plein Air Paintings From West Virginia and Beyond” by Elkins-based artist Don Hall. Hall’s work is greatly influenced by French Impressionism and the Hudson River School of Painting. He paints a variety of subjects, concentrating primarily on landscapes.

The Old Stone Room Gallery will feature the 28th Annual Carnegie Hall Juried Exhibition. This year is dedicated to the art of photography with the theme “Alternative Views.”

Be sure to also visit the West Virginia Music Hall of Fame, which now has its permanent exhibit space in Carnegie Hall. “The Art of Music in West Virginia” is currently on display, which features memorabilia from inductees such as Kathy Mattea, Bill Withers, Tim O’Brien, Robert C. Byrd, and many more.

Please call 304-645-7917 or visit http://www.carnegiehallwv.org for more information.