Williamsburg fall dance classes offered

The Williamsburg community will be sponsoring weekly country western and line dance classes on Thursday evenings from 6:30-8:30 p.m., beginning on Sept. 7.

The weekly classes will be open to the public and will be held at the Williamsburg Community Center from September through November, up until Thanksgiving.

The cost for an evening will be $5, beginners are welcome. Classes will start at the basic level and progress. Dances for September will include: Cupid Shuffle, Electric Slide, Bee-bop, Wobble, Cowboy Boogie, Boot Scootin’ Boogie, Cotton Eyed Joe, Watermelon Crawl, and Western Barn Dance.

If you danced with Williamsburg in March, come review these dances and help newcomers to learn. Wear comfortable shoes. Come join the fun! For information, call Ross at 304-646-8555 or email rossoutreach@yahoo.com.