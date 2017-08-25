Spud’s Barbecue thanks loyal customers

The ever-popular Spud’s Barbecue restaurant, a familiar place to many in the area, has officially been sold. In their heyday, close to 400 pounds of meat was being processed every day at the location in Fairlea, which adds up to over 2,000 pounds of meat going through the facility every week, and which was then distributed to 19 different states.

The main introduction of Spud’s product, however, was at the West Virginia State Fair in 1959, where Spud’s had a set up that was a hit for 41 years for fairgoers called “Spud and Bones.”

There are several employees that have worked at Spud’s for around ten years, including Faye Woodrum and Terry Sears. Bertha Morgan, a more recent addition, has been helping the business for quite some time. The Spurlocks say that these women are the critical side of how their product is made, and they have continued making the same barbecue under the new management as they have done in previous years.

The building that has housed Spud’s in recent years now belongs to Swift Level Fine Meats, which is owned by Tootie Jones. But fear not, for Spuds barbecue is still being made, and is available in local stores across the region. Even though it’s under new management, the barbecue recipe remains the same, and is still being made at the same spot.

Eddie and Barbara Spurlock, former owners of Spud’s, got into the business after Eddie’s parents, Edwin “Spud” and Catherine Spurlock, bought it from Eddie’s grandparents in 1948, while it was still called Page’s Drive-In. At that point in time, the restaurant was located on the other side of Fairlea, where Rodgers Pre-Owned Vehicles is situated now. The current facility was built in 1973 to comply with strict USDA plant guidelines.

Eddie and Barbara also want to thank all of their loyal customers from over the years that helped keep Spud’s a staple in the community.