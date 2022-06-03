Mozelle D. Yates, formerly of Hinton, WV, died April 17, 2022 in Oklahoma City, OK at the age of 86.

Mozelle was born to William and Allie Runyon in Welch, WV on Dec. 12, 1935.

Mozelle grew up on Muddy Creek Mountain, outside of Alderson. She graduated from high school and married Charles Yates on July 12, 1954. They lived in the area until August 1962 when they moved to Fort Worth, Texas.

Mozelle enjoyed sewing, sports of all kinds especially watching ice skating competition. She had been a swimming instructor and lifeguard. She had achieved the Water Safety Instructor with the Red Cross. She was active in the Haltom City Church of the Nazarene until 1976 when Charles answered a call to ministry and they moved to Colorado Springs where he graduated from NBC. They took the church in Abingdon, VA where they served until Charles’ death in 1990. Later Mozelle moved to Hinton where she worked until retirement. Later she moved to Oklahoma City. She spent her last years at the Baptist Village retirement community.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Charles; her son, Craig; her grandson, Craig; four brothers, Earl, Jack, Johnny, and Curtis; and three sisters, June, Bonnie and Betty.

She is survived by two sons and daughters-in-law, Doug and Becky Yates of Plainview, Texas and Curtis and Lisa Yates of Bethany, Oklahoma. Seven grandchildren, Beau, Boyd, Christen, Charlie, Samantha, Abigail and Sawyer Yates; six great-grandchildren, Eowyn, Alia, Ryleigh, Lily, Chasyn, and Brently Yates.

Graveside services were held June 1, at the Riverview Cemetery in Ronceverte.

Wallace & Wallace Funeral Home in Ronceverte is in charge of arrangements.

