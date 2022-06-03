Lewisburg-Bill Joe Nester, 94, died peacefully in his sleep on Monday, May 30, 2022, at the Peyton Hospice House in Lewisburg.

Bill loved his extended family and enjoyed gardening, cooking, fishing, traveling and playing bridge. He served in the National Guard as a Master Sergeant. Bill and his partners started and ran Allied Controls Co., a successful Kanawha County business for 40 years. He was a member of the Lewisburg United Methodist Church and was active in the local bridge organization. Bill was known for his friendly and optimistic outlook on life and for mailing birthday and anniversary cards to his family and friends.

Born Jan. 6, 1928, in South Charleston, Bill spent most of his life in St. Albans; he later lived in Concord, NC, and The Villages, FL, before moving to Lewisburg to be closer to family.

He was preceded in death by his wife Patricia Kidd Nester. He was also preceded in death by an infant son; his parents, Addie (Adeline) and Frank Nester; a brother, Leonard Nester; his sisters, Geraldine Justice and Martha Morris; his nephew, Jimmy Nester; and his former wife and later friend, Lola Lively Nester. He was also preceded in death by his much-loved dog, Jake.

Bill is survived by his daughter, Pamela Bowling and husband John of Princeton, daughter, Patti Ford and husband Rich of Lewisburg, son, Daniel Nester and wife Betty of Jackson Springs, NC, and son, David Hazlett and wife Jeannie of Charlotte. Grandchildren include Greg Bowling, Lynn (Chris) Parrish, Michael (Stephanie) Bowling, Grady (Jocelyn) Ford, Jay (Elizabeth) Ford, and Scott (Michelle) Hazlett; great- grandchildren include Shiloh, Kama, and Emersyn Parrish; Adeline and Elliot Bowling; Hazel and Ruby Ford; and Dalton and Emma Hazlett. Bill is survived by numerous nieces and nephews and his beloved rescue beagle, Buddy.

The family sincerely thanks the staff of The Seasons Place of Lewisburg and the Peyton Hospice House for the love and care they showed Bill. They also thank caregiver and friend Krissy McClung for all she has done for Bill, Buddy, and the family.

A visitation will be held at Wallace & Wallace Funeral Home in Lewisburg on Friday, June 3, from 5 to 6:30 p.m.

A graveside service will be held at Cunningham Memorial Park in St. Albans at 2 p.m. on Saturday, June 4.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to an animal rescue or hospice organization.

Wallace & Wallace Funeral Home in Lewisburg is in charge of arrangements.

Please send online condolences by visiting www.WallaceandWallaceFH.com