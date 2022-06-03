Lewisburg-Coach Paul Greer, 95, passed away Friday, Dec. 24, 2021 at Greenbrier Valley Medical Center in Fairlea.

Born July 8, 1926, in Mohegan, WV, he was the son of Andrew and Josephine Greer.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife of 60 years, Elizabeth “Betty” Greer; seven brothers and three sisters.

Survivors include three daughters, Betsy (Dutch) of Cross Lanes, Paula (Jack) of Lewisburg and Amy (Steven) of Christiansburg, VA. Paul has four granddaughters and one great-grandson.

According to his wishes his body has been donated to WVSOM.

A celebration of his life will be held Saturday, June 4, at 2 p.m. at Concord University Carter Center Gymnasium, 100 Vermilion Street, Athens WV 24712.

The family suggests donations may be made to a charity of your choice.

Wallace & Wallace Funeral Home in Lewisburg is in charge of arrangements.

