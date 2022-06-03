White Sulphur Springs-Larry Gordon Parrish, 80, passed away on the morning of Friday, May 27, 2022 at his residence with his wife and family by his side.

He was born July 5, 1941 in Lookout and was the son of the late Lonnie L. and Ethel Beaver Parrish.

Larry was a US Navy veteran having served during the Vietnam Era. He was retired from Greenbrier County School System. Throughout Larry’s life he has been involved with youth sports, as a referee, umpire and coach. He enjoyed hunting and fishing. Larry was a past Sunday School Superintendent and Lay Leader with the Smoot United Methodist Church and more recently attended the Bethesda Church.

Other than his parents Larry was preceded in death by his sister, Selma Parrish and brothers, John, Paul, Mark, Lowell and Bobby.

He is survived by his wife of 55 years, Glenna Hicks Parrish; daughter, Jodi Parrish (Steven Smith) of White Sulphur Springs; sons, James Parrish of Beckley, and David Parrish (Danya) of North Carolina; grandchildren, Justin DeHaven, Jason DeHaven (Nicole), Caleb Parrish, Collins Parrish and Claire Parrish; great-grandchildren, Peyton DeHaven, Colton DeHaven and Addison DeHaven; sisters, Gretta Flannigan of Ravenswood, and Diana Keller of Beckley; and brother, Dallas Parrish (Dee) of Michigan.

Larry’s funeral service will be held Friday June 3, at 11 a.m. at the Wallace Memorial Mausoleum in Clintonville with Pastor Penny Bivens officiating.

The family received their family and friends Thursday evening, June 2, at the Wallace & Wallace Funeral Home in Lewisburg.

Wallace & Wallace Funeral Home in Lewisburg is in charge of arrangements.

