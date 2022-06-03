Friars Hill-Thomas Eugene Booth, 73, passed away Wednesday, May 25, 2022, at Stonerise Lewisburg.

Born Mar. 3, 1949, in Union, he was the son of the late George and Virginia Lewis Booth.

Tom was a truck driver and was of the Baptist faith.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a brother, Kenneth Booth, and sister, Louise Booth Spangler.

Survivors include his loving wife of 55 years, Connie Sue Stidom Booth; sons, Danny Boothe (Amy) of Keyser, and Gary Boothe (Greta) of Friars Hill; brothers, Larry Booth (Millie) of Frankford, and George Booth (Patricia) of Rainelle; sister, Donna Vaughn of Trout; seven grandchildren, three great-grandchildren, and several nieces and nephews.

Memorial service will be at 3 p.m., Saturday, June 4, at the Morgan Funeral Home Chapel with Pastor Emory Hanna officiating.

Visitation will be one hour prior to the service.

