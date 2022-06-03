Covington, VA-Frances Ann Humphries, 97, formerly of Ronceverte, passed away Tuesday, May 31, 2022 at her granddaughter’s residence.

She was born Dec. 27, 1924 in Porter, WV, the daughter of the late William Howard and Oretha Edith Rodgers Shaffer.

Frances was a retired correctional officer with the Federal Prison in Alderson, she was of the Baptist faith, and a graduate of the Charleston School of Commerce. She was a former member of the Blue Bell Garden Club, Mutual Improvement Club and an advisor to the Board at the Brier Nursing and Rehab Center.

Other than her parents Frances was preceded in death by husband, Donald “Toby” Humphries and her daughter, Angela Higgins.

Surviving are her daughter, Reba Wheeler of Covington; grandchildren, Nikki (Casey) Burks of Covington, and Shannon Phillips of Clifton Forge, Cheryl Sandoval (Tony) of Fayetteville, NC, Paul Wheeler (Lesia) of Covington; Michael Wheeler (Emily) of Lyndhurst, VA; great-grandchildren, Ashton Hanway (Loren) of Fayetteville, NC, Brandon Sandoval of Fayetteville, NC, Amanda Wheeler of Vinton, VA, Emily Wheeler of Blacksburg, VA, Lucas Wheeler of Lyndhurst, VA, Sterling Coles III of Covington, Canyia Burks of Covington, Cambria Burks of Covington, Audrey Holstein of Covington, Zoe Phillips of Staunton, Spencer Phillips of Clifton Forge and Ava Phillips of Covington; great-great-grandchild Everly Hanway of Fayetteville, NC.

Frances requested that there only be a graveside service, which will be on Saturday June 4, at 5 p.m. at the Rosewood Cemetery Mausoleum with Pastor Jeff Wylde officiating, entombment will follow the service.

In lieu of flowers Frances wanted contributions be made to either the Humane Society or the Church of your choice.

Wallace & Wallace Funeral Home in Lewisburg is in charge of arrangements.

Please visit www.WallaceandWallaceFH.com for completed information.