Celebrate West Virginia’s Birthday at the Williamsburg Historical Museum on the Williamsburg Road in Williamsburg. The day will begin at 10 a.m. and end at 2 p.m. on Saturday, June 18. Come enjoy local storytellers, authors, tours of the Museum and demonstration of traditional crafters. The Museum Gift Shop will be open. Concessions will be available including hotdogs, cobblers with ice cream, assorted beverages and more.