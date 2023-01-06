West Virginia Attorney General Patrick Morrisey announced a representative from his office will meet with central and southeastern West Virginia residents in January to discuss consumer-related issues and answer any potential questions.

“These public events are a great way for consumers to talk one-on-one with our consumer representatives,” Attorney General Morrisey said. “Residents can easily get questions answered, learn what is going on in their area and how to keep personal information safe and secure.”

Justin Arvon, a consumer outreach and compliance specialist with the office, will host the events as scheduled below:

• Jan. 10: noon to 1 p.m. at Wendy’s, HC 30 Box 182AA, 38232 Midland Trail E., Caldwell

• Jan. 11: 11 a.m. to noon at Hinton Town Hall, 322 Summers St., Hinton

• Jan. 17: 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. at Tootsie’s Place, 728 Main St. E., White Sulphur Springs

For information on additional requirements specific to any location, attendees should contact Justin Arvon at 304-590-6462.