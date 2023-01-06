The Greenbrier County Convention & Visitors Bureau (CVB) is excited to announce the launch of the Greenbrier Valley Festival and Event Sponsorship Program (GVFESP) which provides marketing and advertising assistance to Greenbrier County festivals and events.

“Our events are a large part of the Greenbrier Valley’s ‘personality.’ Through this sponsorship program, we’ll be able to offer additional marketing dollars to promote and enhance the image of the valley, which will positively impact the area’s economy,” President and CEO Kara Dense said.

Non-profits or multi-partner collaboratives that host events or festivals can apply for up to $2,000 for direct advertising or promotional materials funding reimbursement per project. An organization may apply for more than one project, but each project must be submitted on a separate application.

There are two grant cycles per calendar year. The CVB will host a required information webinar at 9 a.m., Jan. 10, for those interested in applying. Cycle one applications are due at 5 p.m. on Feb. 1. For more information regarding the GVFESP visit https://greenbrierwv.com/cvb-grant