Antique Cars: 1st #171 Jerry Vance, ‘48 Plymouth Coupe; 2nd #192 Diana Lusk, ‘73 Dodge Dart Swinger; 3rd #180 Cliff Baker, ‘56 Beetle

Equestrian: 1st #267 Laura Plumley, 2nd #266 Jodie & Dash; 3rd #187 Cochran Family- WV Hillbillies

Animal/Animal Drawn (all animals other than horses): 1st #168 Mollie Messimer, Patina; 2nd #186 Good Ladd Professional Canine; 3rd #165 Alex Knight & Dilly, Stripee the Chicken

Best Dressed Farm Equipment: 1st #179 Chester Loudermilk & Lindsey Sears ‘52 Ford

Float: 1st #169 Paul Detch/Jeannette Chambers, Democrats; 2nd #183 Shanghai for 35+ Plus Years, The Beard Family; 3rd #178 Royal Flush & Anderson Well Pump & Septic, National Lampoon Christmas

Music: 1st #175 Tobias Sizemore

Walkers 1-2 persons: 1st #158 Emma & Nathaniel Vinson; 2nd #160 Jeff Jeffus, 91 years old; 3rd #195 Lory Dale & Karen McKay, The Crazy Forum

Walkers 3+ people: 1st #153 The Girl Scouts, Cookie Bakers; 2nd #154 Jenne Oliver; 3rd #181 The Baker Family, “Awesomeness”

Super Dooper Pooper Scooper: 2022 State Champions GEHS Soccer Team

Volunteer of the Year: Mike Kidd

Joe Ellis Memorial Tradition Prize: #183 Shanghai for 35+ Years, The Beard Family

Mary Satterfield Spirit of Shanghai Award: #158 Emma & Nathaniel Vinson, Mona Lisa & Jar Head

Chairman’s Award: #195 Lory Dale & Karen McClung, The Crazy Farm

Jim Wills Memorial Award: #181 The Baker Family, Awesomeness

Participant traveling the farthest distance to parade: #163 Diane Hall, 350 miles

Oldest Participant: #160 Jeff Jeffus, 91 years old

Youngest Participant: #154 Jenna Oliver, 6 weeks old

Judges: Mary Baldwin, Todd Ramboldt, Connie Knapp, Jim Knapp

Emcee: Steve Hunter

Scorekeepers: Michelle Hanna and Shane Hanna

Estimated Crowd: 1,500

Number of entries: 67

Time (length of parade): 45 minutes

Shanghai Parade Committee members: Dr. Mary Ann Mann, Chairman; DeEtta King Hunter, Treasurer; Steve Hunter; Susan Sharp Campbell; Mike Kidd; Sheryl Hulmes; Kevin Salyer; Jeannie and Mike Wyatt; Michelle Hanna; Shane Hanna

Special Thanks to: Gary Canterbury (GC Sales of Lewisburg) Judges stand; Boy Scout Troop 70; City of Lewisburg employees, police department, Mayor Beverly White, City Council, Misty Hill, Shannon Beatty, Susan Honaker; The Asylum, Paula Thomas and Colin Rose; Radio Greenbrier, Debbie Yates; WV Daily News; Mountain Messenger; and Greenbrier Valley Channel 5 on Optimum.

Prize money can be picked up at Lewisburg City Hall until Jan. 30.