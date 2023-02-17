By Sarah Richardson

On Tuesday, Feb. 14, Ronald McMillion, 71, was indicted and subsequently arrested on one count of murder. The indictment, which was filed that same day, states, “Ronald Ray McMillion feloniously, willfully, maliciously, deliberately, and unlawfully did slay, kill, and murder one Dee Ann Keene” on or about the date of Feb. 28, 2014. The indictment was found upon the testimony of two members of the West Virginia State Police who testified under oath to the Grand Jury on Feb. 14. Details of the testimony are not yet known.

According to a witness, Keene was last seen at McMillion’s home on Feb. 28, 2014. The witness told police that McMillion was drinking or using drugs, and that he was so impaired he couldn’t stand up.

The witness also heard McMillion say, “I’m gonna kill you, you f****** b****,” to Keene.

The witness said McMillion had a white pistol that he handed to Keene to shoot. He then shot the gun near Keene’s head, close enough for the passing round to ruffle her hair.

After the shot, two witnesses say they left because McMillion was “acting crazy.” They say they tried to get Keene to leave, but she didn’t. She hasn’t been seen since.

Keene was reported missing on March 5, 2014, and on Mar. 6, 2014, McMillion was arrested for unlawful possession of a firearm and an outstanding assault warrant from Pocahontas County. Police at the time denied that McMillion was arrested for Keene’s disappearance, but identified him as a “person of interest” in the matter.

No charges were filed against McMillion regarding Keene’s disappearance until this week, nine years after she was last seen.

McMillion will be arraigned in front of Circuit Court Judge Robert Richardson on Feb. 24. More details will be released as the case progresses.