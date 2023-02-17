Brianna Adwell, White Sulphur Springs, DOB 12/13/97, embezzlement

Robert Lee Arbaugh, Asbury, DOB 1/28/72, delivery of a controlled substance

Michael Leon Baker, White Sulphur Springs, DOB 122/8/75, sexual abuse by a parent, guardian or person in position of trust to a child (x5), sexual assault in 3rd degree (x5)

Kary Faith Barb, Dunmore, DOB 10/13/94, possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance – marijuana

Carol Maria Bauchinger, Frankford, DOB 8/2/89, shoplifting 3rd offense

Michael Edward Bennett, Rupert, DOB 7/5/72, failure to register as a sex offender or provide notice of registration changes

Duane E. Blagg, Rainelle, DOB 8/11/79, breaking and entering, grand larceny

Duane Keith Blagg, Rainelle, DOB 8/11/79, failure to register as a sex offender or provide notice of registration changes

Duane Keith Blagg, Rainelle, DOB 8/11/79, receiving stolen property

Brittany Lynn Bonner, Ronceverte, DOB 11/16/97, credit card fraud

Shannon Dakota Bostic, Rupert, DOB 6/5/91, delivery of a controlled substance – methamphetamine

DaShaye Elixis Brandon, White Sulphur Springs, DOB 6/21/94, malicious wounding

Robbie Gale Butler, Lewisburg, DOB 9/17/80, delivery of a controlled substance – heroin (x2)

Robbie Gale Butler, Lewisburg, DOB 9/17/80, delivery of a controlled substance – methamphetamine

Brandon Shane Cales, Rainelle, DOB 1/19/85, delivery of a controlled substance – methamphetamine (x2)

Isaiah Obryan Childress, Rupert, DOB 2/24/00, malicious assault

Robert Aaron Chittum, Fayetteville, DOB 3/4/91, breaking and entering, grand larceny

Calvin Jessie Clere, IV, Ronceverte, DOB 4/3/96, delivery of a controlled substance – methamphetamine (x2)

Jonathan Lee Collins, Crawley, DOB 4/3/98, breaking and entering, petit larceny

Jarrod Clay Copenhaver, White Sulphur Springs, DOB 11/29/70, delivery of a controlled substance – methamphetamine (x3)

James William Crabtree, Rupert, DOB 3/2/98, false report concerning bomb or other explosive device

Tine MArie Dameron, Lewisburg, DOB 11/8/76, failure to register as a sex offender or provide notice of registration changes

Zachary Hess Dawson, Alderson, DOB 8/29/87, murder

Jacqueline Ann Defibaugh, Ronceverte, DOB 9/22/64, embezzlement

Kenneth Michael Eltzroth, White Sulphur Springs, DOB 1/18/88, burglary, petit larceny

Kenneth Michael Eltzroth, White Sulphur Springs, DOB 1/18/88, burglary, grand larceny

Kenneth Michael Eltzroth, White Sulphur Springs, DOB 1/18/88, forgery of a credit card, petit larceny

Louis Alfreda Fernandez, Ronceverte, DOB 2/18/59, delivery of a controlled substance – methamphetamine (x3)

Travis D. Fernatt, Quinwood, DOB 12/22/97, reckless fleeing

Joseph Foster, Lewisburg, DOB 8/13/75, burglary, grand larceny

Eric Matthew George, Frankford, DOB 10/17/97, breaking and entering, grand larceny

Terron Ion Godfrey, White Sulphur Springs, DOB 6/13/85, strangulation unlawful assault, domestic battery

Romalee C. Goins, Crawley, DOB 10/19/81, failure to register as a sex offender or provide notice of registration changes

Brittany Nichole Gray, Lewisburg, DOB 12/5/91, delivery of a controlled substance – methamphetamine (x3), delivery of a controlled substance – heroin (x3)

Stanley J. Harrah, Lewisburg, DOB 4/12/68, failure to register as a sex offender or provide notice of registration changes (x2)

Freddie Hedrick, Jr., Rainelle, DOB 6/27/73, possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance – alprazolam, possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance – methamphetamine

Jennifer Highlander, Huntington, DOB 12/27/91, grand larceny, reckless fleeing from an officer

Jonathan David Johnson, Union, DOB 9/12/57, possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance – alprazolam, possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance – oxycodone

Brina Nicholle Keen, Caldwell, DOB 7/1/97, delivery of a controlled substance – methamphetamine, delivery of a controlled substance – heroin

Timothy Delno Keen, Ronceverte, DOB 7/24/74, possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance – methamphetamine

Anthony Lee Kincaid, Frankford, DOB 4//29/88, fraudulent use of an access device (x4)

Malcomb Kirby, Lewisburg, DOB 6/21/93, delivery of a controlled substance – methamphetamine

Chad Lee Lamp, Martinsburg, DOB 7/23/81, possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver – fentanyl, possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver – cocaine

William Clay Lattanzia, Lewisburg, DOB 11/20/55, failure to register as a sex offender or provide notice of registration changes

Vesper Ray Lewis, III, Lewisburg, DOB 8/11/77, grand larceny

Chad Bradley Loudermilk, Quinwood, DOB 12/13/84, burglary

Emilie Dawn Lucas, Alderson, DOB 7/27/91, escape

Jerry Granville Lucas, Frankford, DOB 3/9/53, obtaining by false pretenses

Courtney Brooke Lytle, Charmco, DOB 11/12/83, delivery of a controlled substance – methamphetamine

Eddie McKinney, Crawley, DOB 5/7/87, failure to register as a sex offender or provide notice of registration changes

Ronald Ray McMillon, Renick, DOB 11/2/51, murder

Charles Neil, Ronceverte, DOB 11/11/80, breaking and entering, grand larceny

Carrie Renee Palmer, Alderson, DOB 5/3/77, delivery of a controlled substance – heroin

Joshua Paul Quick, Williamsburg, DOB 12/4/86, escape

Ricky Riley, Frankford, DOB 8/28/58, grand larceny

Melody Dawn Rogers, Gap Mills, DOB 3/29/84, embezzlement

Ardenia Deann Scott, Lewisburg, DOB 3/17/98, grand larceny

Damon Jerel Simmons, Ronceverte, DOB 12/27/82, arson 1st degree

Melissa Marie Simmons, Charmco, DOB 9/20/71, forgery (x3), uttering (x3), financial exploitation of an elderly person

Tarah Sutherland, Mechanicsville, VA, DOB 11/30/90, reckless fleeing, bringing property into this state stolen in another state

Hunter Ross Thompson, Talcott, DOB 7/12/97, reckless fleeing from an officer

Hunter Ross Thompson, Talcott, DOB 7/12/97, grand larceny

Hunter Ross Thompson, Talcott, DOB 7/12/97, grand larceny

Hunter Ross Thompson, Talcott, DOB 7/12/97, attempted murder in the 1st degree (x2), prohibited person in possession of a firearm

Jennifer Nicole Tolley, Lewisburg, DOB 11/16/92, fraudulent use of an access device, financial exploitation of an elderly person

Paula Towns, Monongah, DOB 4/24/67, burglary, petit larceny

Robert Eugene Trout, Quinwood, DOB 1/27/76, failure to register as a sex offender or provide notice of registration changes – 2nd offense

Anthony Donte Villines, Lewisburg, DOB 10/17/84, delivery of a controlled substance – methamphetamine (x3)

Kohl Watson, Henderson, NV, DOB 11/13/97, reckless fleeing

Joshua Junior Wiley, Rainelle, DOB 3/25/85, grand larceny

Michael Allen Workman, Asbury, DOB 11/9/81, unlawful wounding

Elestine Workman, Lewisburg, DOB 9/26/72, delivery of a controlled substance – methamphetamine

Jason Eugene Zickafoose, Rainelle, DOB 7/4/90, breaking and entering, grand larceny

Jason Eugene Zickafoose, Rainelle, DOB 7/4/90, receiving stolen property