Wilson, NC-Mary Austin Nottingham, 92, passed away Wednesday, Oct. 20, 2020.

She was born in Ronceverte, the daughter of the late John H. and Sue Allen Austin of Alderson.

She is survived by two sons and their wives, four grandchildren and six great-grandchildren.

A graveside service was held on Monday, Oct. 18, in Alderson cemetery where Pastor Derek Hall officiated.

Obituary submitted by Lobban Funeral Home, Alderson, WV.