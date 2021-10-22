Lewisburg-Andrew Detch passed away peacefully on Saturday, Oct. 15, 2021 at home with his wife, Helen holding his hand.

He was born Oct. 2, 1920 in Wendell, WV, to Lewis and Kristina Nagy Detch.

When he was about three years old his parents moved to Rivesville, WV.

Preceding him in death were his parents, his brothers, Lewis, John, and Alan Detch; his sisters, Mary Black, Rose Drabish, Ester Janeczek and Helen Huffman; and his beloved son, Steven Andrew Detch.

He is survived by his wife, Helen Asbury Reniers Detch; son, Michael Dean Detch (Antanina) and three grandsons, Andrew Ross Detch, Samuel Thomas Detch, and Michael Anthony Detch; one great-grandson, Roman Samuel Detch and daughter-in-law, Janet Detch; in addition to many nieces and nephews.

After high school he attended Fairmont Business College. He then joined the Navy and served during World War II. While stationed in Charleston, WV and working in the Office of Naval Intelligence, he met the Love of His Life, Helen. They were blessed with 77 years together.

After WWII, he attended Fairmont State Teachers College (now Fairmont U) and WV Law School, graduating in 1950. He and Helen then moved to Lewisburg where he practiced law for 35 years. After his retirement, they spent their winters in Florida but always came to West Virginia for their summers.

He had a great love for his family and friends. He was loved by many and will be deeply missed.

He was always happy to help others. He enjoyed many activities throughout his life, including fishing, hunting, bowling, golf, traveling and reading. He was a member of the Lewisburg Elk’s Lodge where he served as Exalted Leader and State District Deputy.

He was a member of the Lewisburg United Methodist Church where he served on the Board of Trustees and also a Sunday School teacher.

The family would like to express their gratitude to his caregivers, Georgia Moore, Debbie Blankenship, Lisa Kuhn, Kelly Davis, Sue Wilson and Mary Ann Andrews, who lovingly helped care for him.

A private family Memorial Service will be held in Rosewood Cemetery and Burial in the family plot.

In lieu of flowers, expression of sympathy may be made to Hospice Care, 1265 Maplewood Ave., Lewisburg, WV 24901 or The Lewisburg United Methodist Church, P.O. Box 69, Lewisburg, WV 24901.

Wallace & Wallace Funeral Home in Lewisburg is in charge of arrangements. Please send online condolences by visiting www.WallaceandWallaceFH.com.