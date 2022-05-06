Fairlea-Marie Nickell of Fairlea joined her heavenly family when she passed peacefully at home on Monday, May 2, 2022, two days after her 98th birthday. She was born April 30, 1924 in Hollywood, WV, the daughter of Margaret Helvey Glover and Earl Bryan Glover.

Marie was one of the founders of Appalachian Electronic Instruments where she served as secretary treasurer and manager of the accounting and HR departments. She was a dedicated and active member of Ronceverte Presbyterian Church for 79 years as well as a past member of the Ronceverte Woman’s Club. At the age of 80, she began to fulfill a lifelong dream of painting. As her talent grew, she gifted her children and grandchildren original paintings she created just for them. Marie also took pride in her flower garden. Her greatest happiness came from her children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

She is preceded in death by her husband of 59 years, L. Creigh Nickell; siblings, Violet Baker (Bill), Mae Leitch (Gill), Bill Glover (Irene), E.B. Glover Jr. (Mary); and sister-in-law, Thelma Nickell Sizemore (Guy).

She is survived by her sister, Margaret Jones (Arnold); children, Larry Nickell (Liliana), Connie Bossen (Elliot), and Carolyn Warren (Joe); grandchildren, Scott Nickell (Michelle), Sara Nickell (David), Kevin Moore (Carrie Ann), Quinn Moore (Viji Sathy), Nikki Warren (Dan Wang), Leslie Anderson (Drew), John Warren (Amber), Marisa Bossen, Erica Wolf (Matt), Alana Lilla (Edward), Adelyn and Jameson Warren; great-grandchildren, Claire Nickell, Ayla, Rand, and Emily Cummings, Ori and Valen Moore, Sadie and Will Moore, Bradley and Eric Wang, Tyler, Reese, and Nick Anderson, Ariana and Ronen Lilla; and numerous nieces and nephews.

Very special thanks to her four devoted caregivers, Audrey Van Buren, Jeannie Bostic, Julian Burns and Lisa Taylor whose care and dedication were unmatched.

The funeral service will be held at 2 p.m. on Friday, May 6, at Ronceverte Presbyterian Church with Pastor Stephen Baldwin presiding. Visitation will be at the church one hour prior to the service. Burial will follow the service at New Lebanon Cemetery, Monroe County.

Memorial donations may be made to the Ronceverte Presbyterian Church Capital Fund, 261 Locust Street, Ronceverte, WV 24970.

Wallace & Wallace Funeral Home in Ronceverte is in charge of arrangements.

