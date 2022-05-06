Renick-Sonya Lea Baldwin, 76, passed away Wednesday, Apr. 27, 2022, at her home surrounded by her family.

Born Feb. 8, 1946, in Williamsport, OH, she was the daughter of the late Cecil and Dorothy Seymour O’Conner.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Ronald Lee Baldwin and a brother, Jerry O’Conner.

Survivors include two sons, Bryan Baldwin (Crystal) of Crawley, and Brent Baldwin (Brandy) of Renick; daughter, Brenda Baldwin (Tony Elliott) of Byers, CO; brothers, Ronald O’Conner (Jody), Mike O’Conner (Martha), and Keith O’Conner; sister, Janice Voss (Bill) all of Ohio, nine grandchildren, seven great-grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews.

Funeral service was held on Monday, May 2, at the Morgan Funeral Home Chapel, Lewisburg, where Pastor Vincent Deeds officiated. Visitation was Monday at the funeral home before the service.

