Auto-Jon Dale Sheets, 78, passed away on Sunday, May 1, 2022, at his home with his family by his side.

Jon Dale was born on Aug. 20, 1943, in Freeland, Maryland, to the late Maynard Sr. and Merelda “Elda” Sheets.

In addition to his parents, Jon Dale was preceded in death by his brother, Maynard “Sonny” Sheets, and sisters, Jean Banton and Sarah “Sally” Iwanski.

Jon Dale was a Marine, a member of the Renick Ruritan Club, and a past Deacon of the Renick Baptist Church. Jon Dale was a superintendent of many coal companies throughout his life. He was a legendary hunter recognized by many as quite a man. He was a great husband, father, grandfather, great-grandfather, brother, and friend.

Jon Dale was married to his loving wife of 57 years, Patricia “Pat” Sheets. Besides his wife Patricia, Jon Dale is survived by his three children, Jonnie (Jennifer) Sheets of Muddy Creek Mountain, Angela Sheets of Savannah, GA, and Melody (Dana) Sheppard of Maurertown, VA; grandchildren, Bonnie Mackinsey (Jordan) Sheets, Sidney (Zachary) Sheets, Greg (Audrey) Sampson, Tiffany Sampson, Blair (Court) Garretson, Jacob (Brianna) Sheppard, and Cierra Sheppard; great-grandchildren, Olyvia Harris, Lane and Wyatt Sampson, Adriana Linial, Amelia and Luke Garretson; brothers, Duane Sheets of Auto, and Timothy (Tina) Sheets of Lancaster, KY; sister, Brenda (Rodney) Fogus of Frankford; special friends, Glen and Twyla Diehl of Renick, and Earl and Linda Spencer of Frankford.

A celebration of life service was held on Wednesday, May 4, at the Morgan Funeral Home Chapel, Lewisburg, with visitation before the service.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Kanawha Hospice Care Lewisburg, 1265 Maplewood Avenue, Lewisburg, WV 24901.

