Lewisburg-Marianna Bransford Westerman, 86, died Monday, Jan. 24, 2022, at Greenbrier Valley Medical Center following a long illness.

Born Mar. 9, 1935, in Williamsburg, WV, she was the daughter of the late Ira “Doc” Wall Bransford and Elizabeth Simmons Bransford.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by a brother, Charles Bransford; sister, Marie Gallion and two infant sisters.

Marianna graduated from Williamsburg High School in 1952. Immediately following she entered Nurses training at the Chesapeake and Ohio Employees Hospital where she not only graduated in 1955, but received the Josephine Sirles Surgical Award, the most prestigious award given to the student who exhibits the highest quality of skill in the field of nursing. The career took her to not only C&O Hospital, but also to Graduate Hospital in Philadelphia, PA, and High Point Memorial Hospital, High Point, NC. Marianna retired from Greenbrier Valley Medical Center in 1998. She was a member of the Andrew Chapel UMC, Williamsburg, WV and attended Lewisburg UMC.

Left to cherish her memory are her son, Thomas Westerman; daughters, Elizabeth Harvey (Alan), Lynn Dalton (Pat) and Andrea Thomas (Russell); grandchildren, Nick Harvey, Ali Whited, Will Dalton, Alexandra Knight, and Spencer Thomas; and six great-grandchildren.

Funeral service was held on Thursday, Jan. 27, at the Andrew Chapel UMC, Williamsburg, where Pastor Joy Butcher-Winfree officiated. Burial followed in the church cemetery.

Visitation was before the service, Thursday, at the church.

